Hospital systems say don't go to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test

The Triad's three major systems say people wanting COVID-19 tests are causing longer wait times in already crowded emergency departments.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad's three major hospital systems have a request: don't go to the emergency room to get a COVID-19 test. They aren't the routine place for testing.

In a joint press release, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health officials said people wanting COVID-19 tests are causing longer waits in already crowded emergency departments. Hospital officials said they are worried people seeking testing could cause delays for people with true emergencies.

People who want COVID-19 testing can find and schedule appointments here:

"Hospital emergency departments are already busy with a surge in COVID-19 cases, seasonal influenza and traditional respiratory infections. Area health systems ask that people use virtual care, urgent care or their regular doctor whenever possible to avoid coming to the emergency department for non-life-threatening care," hospital officials said.

The hospitals said many people come to emergency rooms for the five following reasons, but that these issues can be addressed elsewhere. You don't have to go to an ER.