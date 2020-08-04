GREENSBORO, N.C. — Downtown Greensboro Incorporated announced they’ve launched a GoFundMe to provide free meals to Cone Health employees at downtown restaurants, Tuesday.

The fund aims to cover the cost of 100 meals per day for 30 days to frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic and includes a 20% gratuity for participating restaurants.

According to Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, “#GreensboroStrong: Feeding the Frontline while Supporting our local Downtown Restaurants” has an established goal of $54,000.

“I can’t think of a better way to thank our healthcare workers who are battling this virus on a daily basis,” said Zack Matheny, ceo and president of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated.

Matheny believes this is just a little something they could do to support health care workers.

“These acts of kindness lifts our spirits and makes a huge impact on everyone working on the front lines,” said Cone Health Chief Philanthropy Officer Michelle Schneider.

Donations to the GoFundMe campaign will provide individually boxed meals at a cost of $15 per person.

Multiple Triad restaurants have pledged their support to provide meals including ones such as:

1618 Downtown

A Sweet Success! Bakery

Baked, Blue Denim

Cheesecakes By Alex

Chez Genèse

Cincy's

Deep Roots Market

Ghassan's

Heavenly Buffaloes

Jerusalem Market

Liberty Oak

Machete

Mellow Mushroom

SMOHK'D

“Cone Health thanks the generous donors and the restaurant community of Greensboro for their support of our courageous healthcare teams. We are delighted to send them home with a delicious meal at the end of a long day,” said Schneider.

Visit the GoFundMe campaign’s webpage for more information.

