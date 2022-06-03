COVID-19 level upgraded to high in Forsyth County

The levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Health Department said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has raised its COVID-19 Community Level for Forsyth County to high.

The levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area. Health leaders said the level can be high, medium or low. They said previously the level was low from March 10 until May 26, when it was upgraded to medium.

Health leaders said in areas with a high COVID-19 Community Level, the CDC recommends wearing a well-fitted mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status. Respirator and surgical masks offer the most protection.

Additional CDC guidance for areas with a High COVID-19 Community level:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease: Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions such as testing Have a plan for rapid testing if needed such as home tests or access to testing)



Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, PrEP, and monoclonal antibodies

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease: consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them



Get the most up-to-date CDC guidance.

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits are available at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, 799 N. Highland Ave., and all county libraries.

You can also order 8 free test kits from the Department of Health and Human Services.