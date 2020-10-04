GREENSBORO, N.C. — You may have seen these signs popping up all around Greensboro!

The free “Thank You COVID-19 Warriors” signs are being made by Associated Posters. They’re giving them away for free as a way to thank all essential workers including, truck drivers, grocery store workers, farmers, health care workers, and first responders. Several of the essential worker jobs are listed on the sign.

You can get a free sign by calling 1-800-334-0424.

