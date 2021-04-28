Gov. Cooper could lift more COVID-19 restrictions in May

Gov. Cooper's goal is for 66% (two-thirds) of all eligible adults to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before lifting the mask mandate.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper will give an update on COVID-19 in our state at 2 p.m. Wednesday. The state task force is expected to outline whether North Carolina is on track to ease more restrictions as summer approaches.

Gov. Cooper has previously said if more North Carolinians get vaccinated, the state could fully reopen by June 1. His goal is for 66% (two-thirds) of all eligible adults to have at least one dose before lifting the mask mandate as well as other restrictions on mass gatherings and capacity limits.

Vaccination rates are improving. The state reports nearly half of eligible adults have had at least one dose. Nearly 40% are fully vaccinated.

The numbers for seniors ages 65 and older are even better - 72% in that age group are fully vaccinated.

The latest COVID-19 metrics show stability, but slow progress in combatting the virus. North Carolina's percentage of positive tests remains above 5% - the benchmark health officials want to see for easing more restrictions.

The CDC eased some mask-wearing recommendations Tuesday. U.S. health officials now say people who are fully vaccinated don't have to wear masks all the time while outdoors. However, masks are still suggested in large crowds.