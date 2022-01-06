Greensboro Coliseum to become COVID vaccination and testing site

City officials said they want to encourage people to get vaccinated and get a booster shot when eligible.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The city of Greensboro has partnered with Cone Health and Guilford County to offer a testing and vaccination site at the Greensboro Coliseum.

City officials said they want to encourage people to get vaccinated and get a booster when eligible. They want everyone to be mindful of their actions and take precautions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan released a statement about the community doing its part to prevent the spread of COVID.

“Being opposed to wearing a mask in public is putting a strain on our hospitals, workforce, first responders, and business community,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “In order to stop spreading this virus, we must each do our part by responsibly wearing a mask, getting fully vaccinated, and maintaining social distance.”

Greensboro city leaders said businesses and restaurant owners have the option to require masks inside their facilities if they choose to do so. The city wants people to respect any business that will require face coverings.