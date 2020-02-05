GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools reached a major milestone after serving more than 1 million meals to hungry students in need since mid-March in response to COVID-19.

The school district said they average between 33,500 and 34,000 meals per day at over 100 different sites.

The district joined the community by saying thank you to school nutrition workers for keeping students healthy and full while schools are closed, this past Friday for their honorary School Lunch Hero Day.

And said they’ve also distributed over 15,000 devices for online learning.

The school system said 95% of the system's student population has accessed the district's online classes through online management platform Canvas since the start of online learning in March.

