HIGH POINT, N.C. — A member of the High Point University security team died Wednesday, HPU President Nido Qubein said in a letter to the campus community.

According to the letter, Harry Hueston was in the hospital for a week before he died.

The school is planning a tribute to Hueston.

Read the full letter:

Dear HPU Family:

We are deeply saddened to report that our wonderful colleague, Mr. Harry Hueston, passed away yesterday on April 8 after a week in the hospital due to complications from COVID-19.

Harry was loved by everyone on our campus and did an extraordinary job in his role on the HPU Security team.

Like you, I always admired Harry’s positive spirit and team-centered commitment to protecting our campus, our students, and all of us.

As our HPU family grieves, we also extend our sympathies to the Hueston family. I will reach out to Harry’s wife, Diane, and share our collective condolences. I will also offer any resources needed to assist the family during this difficult time. Please keep Diane and the family in your prayers.

Rev. Preston Davis will at the appropriate time plan a fitting tribute to honor Harry’s life. He will also share additional contact information in the coming days.

In these trying times, we must continue to focus on our faith, our family, and our friends. Today, let us remember Harry with gratitude, even as our hearts are filled with sorrow, for his caring commitment and friendship. Take care of yourself and your family. Be safe. God bless you.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES:

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 16.8 million have filed for unemployment in past 3 weeks

RELATED: Thursday real-time coronavirus updates: Forsyth County health director speaking at 2 p.m.

RELATED: Elmo, Lin-Manuel Miranda team up for 'Sesame Street' coronavirus special

RELATED: DMV deadlines for vehicle inspections could be waived