Newest CDC guidelines: Your guide to masks

The CDC says masks are recommended for those who live in areas with high numbers of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a July 2021 story on the return of the mask mandates.

The CDC says, if John is vaccinated, he has a strong level of protection. There's a very rare chance he'll get the virus. However, with the new delta variant, research shows John can now spread that virus to Susan who's not vaccinated, and Susan could get sick because she's not protected.

This latest from the CDC leads many to recommend that everyone, regardless of vaccination status should wear a mask.

For some, that means buying more masks after possibly months of not wearing one. Here are reminders of mask suggestions to protect you from spreading COVID-19.

The CDC says your mask should:

• Fit snugly against the side of the face

• Be secured with ties or ear loops

• Include multiple layers of fabric

• Allow for comfortable breathing

This graphic is from the World Health Organization.

The blue or colored side is supposed to be worn on the outside. The white side is to be worn inside.

Does it matter?

Yes, the blue side is waterproof, keeping droplets from others from penetrating into your mask. The white side is absorbent, so if you cough, your droplets are trapped in your mask.

Reminders of mask safety:

Make sure to remove your face covering properly, after going out in public, there could be germs on it.

Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth then wash your hands immediately.

Cloth face coverings should be washed regularly. The CDC says a washing machine should do the trick or handwashing with laundry detergent or soap.

Dry your mask completely in a warm (or hot) dryer or hang in direct sunlight.

How to store mask:

Keep the mask in a dry, breathable place to keep it clean between uses.

When reusing your mask, keep the same side facing out.

Make sure to wash or sanitize your hands after removing your mask.

Doctors say a big concern is face coverings give people a false sense of security.

They don’t prevent you from getting the coronavirus. They’re meant to stop you or other contagious people from spreading the virus to others.