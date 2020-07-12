Maximum PPP loan went to Rep. Budd's family's business

Newly released Paycheck Protection Program records identify a $10-million loan was awarded to U.S. Rep. Ted Budd's family's Winston-Salem business.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem business belonging to the family of Rep. Ted Budd (R), NC-13, received a maximum $10-million Paycheck Protection Program loan, according to newly released federal data.

Records show The Budd Group, a facility services business that employees about 500 people, received approval for its $10-million PPP loan on May 13.

A spokesperson for the congressman said Rep. Budd hasn't had any ownership in The Budd Group since 2003 "long before he got into politics in 2016."

Federal Election Commission records show The Budd Group founder Richard P. Budd and CEO Joseph Budd have given a combined $14,400 in campaign contributions to Rep. Budd since 2019.

"Rep. Budd is proud to have supported PPP because it saved over 50 million jobs," communications director Curtis Kalin said. "Also, Rep. Budd has a strong set of guiding principles and that's how he makes decisions. He's never made a decision based on a campaign donation and he never will."

The latest PPP data, released last week after a court ruling, identified 15 businesses in North Carolina and South Carolina that received about $10 million worth of loans.

"That's not to say that in and of itself that's a bad thing, it's just to say that was not the intent," Taxpayers Against Fraud Chairman Neil Getnick, a New York attorney, said. "The whole point of the program was to reach out to the small businessmen and businesswomen and help them keep their businesses afloat. After all, it's the Small Business Administration."

Getnick said the outcome was predictable, especially considering how fast Congress moved to roll out the program. He's now pushing for more oversight, including better funding for federal inspectors general, more whistleblowers and independent forensic accountants, something he calls private integrity monitors. He admits, while those solutions would benefit his line of work, it would more importantly better protect taxpayers.

"If a program is designed primarily for small business, it should be targeted to small business," Getnick said.

WCNC Charlotte's analysis of the new federal records found of the nearly $18 billion given to 194,000 businesses in North Carolina and South Carolina, almost 2,500 businesses (about 1%) received at least $1 million, totaling a combined $5.24 billion in loans (almost 30%).