WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The efforts of those on the front lines of this Coronavirus pandemic have not gone unnoticed here in The Triad.

Messages of hope have been left on the sidewalks of Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem trying to bring a little joy to those trying to keep our community healthy.

We don't know who's responsible for these messages, but we are thankful for some good news these days!

