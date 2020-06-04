WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts and a lot more.

MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2020

7:45 a.m. - We'll bring you a live update on the latest with coronavirus. Join us for our digital newscast After GMS. Watch in the video player above.

News to note on Monday:

The CDC is now recommending people wear face-coverings while in public places, especially where social distancing is hard to follow.

Not many Greensboro shoppers were wearing face-coverings while shopping at three different stores last night.

In North Carolina, there are 2,585 cases of coronavirus. 31 people have died.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

