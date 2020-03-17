RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper has issued an executive order to close all restaurants and bars to dine-in customers in North Carolina.

Here is the official statement from his office:

Governor Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are holding a media briefing today at 2 pm. At that briefing, Governor Cooper will announce a new executive order in response to COVID-19 that closes restaurants and bars for dine-in customers but allows them to continue takeout and delivery orders. The executive order will also include an expansion of unemployment insurance to help North Carolina workers affected by COVID-19.

The order is expected to be effective by 5 pm today, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.