GREENSBORO, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will close 60 offices as part of the coronavirus response.

The DMV said it’s currently contacting customers who have appointments at the offices that are closing. The DMV said it will give new appointments once the offices re-open.

There are some offices that will remain open. The offices will only handle appointment-only visits and will limit the number of customers allowed inside at the same time.

The DMV also said it will no longer conduct road tests except for commercial driver’s license and medical reassessments. All customers will also have to fill out a complete wellness questionnaire provided by the state health officials to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The offices that are closing are not large enough to maintain social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

You can check on the status of your local office on the DMV website.

Customers who have appointments at the open offices can keep those appointments, except for driving tests, and will be given priority if they reschedule their appointments after offices re-open.

Appointments can be made by calling the DMV customer center at (919) 715-7000. People who can use the offices in Cary, West Raleigh, Clayton and Goldsboro can make online appointments. Other offices are being added to the online appointment system as quickly as possible.

The NC DMV also released the following information:

The DMV services that can be handled online include license and registration renewals, and ordering a duplicate license and registration card. Customers are encouraged to visit www.ncdot.gov/dmv to review a complete list of what services are available. There are fake DMV websites on the internet so please make sure that you are using a website that includes “.gov.”

Other steps being taken include:

• Suspending the use of mobile offices;

• Suspending road tests except for commercial driver’s license and in-office medical re-evaluations;

• Postponing DMV Hearings for 30 days, with exceptions for insurance liability and safety responsibility hearings, which are conducted by phone; and

• Salvage and special vehicle inspections conducted by appointment only.

All these steps being taken do not apply to DMV License Plate Agencies, as all but one of those is operated either by a contractor or local government. The status of those offices is available on the DMV website.

For information on how to conduct your critical DMV business or if you have additional questions, please visit www.ncdot.gov/dmv. First or official information regarding COVID-19, please visit ncdhhs.gov and governor.nc.gov.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Coronavirus real-time updates

RELATED: Triad hospitals prepare for busy days ahead with coronavirus triage tents

RELATED: First case of coronavirus confirmed in Guilford County

RELATED: Local hospitals reschedule non-essential surgeries, procedures and ambulatory appointments during coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: UNCG orders students to vacate school premises amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: NC restaurants, bars ordered to close over coronavirus

RELATED: LIST | Where students can get free school meals

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775