NC Senate approves $1B federal virus relief package

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina General Assembly has advanced quickly a Republican proposal to spend another $1 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds.

The Senate voted on Wednesday for the package, which includes giving direct payments of $335 for parents. The GOP package also includes money for coronavirus testing, tracing and personal protective equipment.

Funds would raise weekly unemployment benefits by $50 and give Election Day poll workers another $100.