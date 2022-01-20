When will omicron peak end in North Carolina?

Fewer COVID-19 patients are needing critical care from the omicron variant. However, hospital workers are being stretched to their limits.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The numbers are clear. North Carolina is in the middle of another COVID-19 surge that has turned into the pandemic’s peak.

The big question now – how much longer will it last and will we finally catch a break this spring and summer? Health officials say don't let your guard down yet; they're begging folks to get vaccinated and wear a mask, to further help keep you out of the hospital.

State labs confirmed 29,580 new cases on Thursday. They made up 33.3% of recent tests.

North Carolina hospitals are caring for 4,741 COVID-19 patients as of Thursday - the most ever since the start of the pandemic.

Let’s put that number in context.

Hospitalizations have nearly doubled since the start of the new year. That just goes to show how contagious the omicron variant is.

Hospitalizations hit three straight peaks in the last three days.

There is a silver lining in all of this. Health officials say fewer COVID-19 patients are needing critical care – 17% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are in the ICU – down 10% from a month ago.

Cone Health in Greensboro is seeing a similar trend as the state. The hospital noted a slight decrease in the percentage of patients in the ICU and on ventilators.

Cone Health has had ups and downs with hospitalizations this week, but the continued intakes are straining resources.

Cone Health reports the staffed adult ICU is 94% full and more than 75 of the patients are not vaccinated.

Health care workers in Forsyth County are feeling the strain on staff and resources as well.

On Thursday, the Forsyth Health and Human Services Board issued a statement urging people to wear a mask.

“Your county board of health and human services asks in the strongest way possible that every county resident wear a proper mask to reduce the high rate of COVID infections, even if you have chosen not to wear a mask in the past. PLEASE wear a mask until the COVID infection rate drops. We need everyone in the community to work together to get on top of the COVID tsunami; by working together, we will succeed,” the agency wrote.