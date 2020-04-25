The Center for Disease Control has updated its list of symptoms people experience when they get sick from the coronavirus.

The new list includes six new symptoms. For more than a month, the only official symptoms of coronavirus were fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The news symptoms added on April 24, 2020:

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

The updated symptoms list also add "difficulty breathing" to the description of "shortness of breath."

The CDC's website mentioned that man symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the coronavirus.

The CDC advises seeking immediate medical attention if you experience trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, bluish lips or face, or new confusion or inability to arouse — but it adds that the list is not comprehensive.

For more details, visit the CDC's website.

