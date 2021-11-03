NC governor could talk timeline for next vaccine groups during Thursday COVID-19 briefing

State leaders could address the timeline for the two remaining vaccine groups, as some county health departments are ready to move to Group 4.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina COVID-19 task force will address the state Thursday. He’s likely to discuss the big breakthrough in the vaccine rollout with the launch of the FEMA clinic in Greensboro. You can watch the briefing live in this story at 3 p.m.

We could also learn more about the timeline for the remaining two vaccine groups. North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1, 2 and 3, but some counties are ready to move to Group 4.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said the state is looking to see if Group 4 vaccinations, which include people with underlying health conditions, can begin sooner. Previously, state leaders announced Group 4 vaccinations would begin March 24.

Rockingham County moved to vaccinating some people in Group 4 after it did not fill all vaccine appointments for Groups 1, 2, or 3. The county got approval from the state health department to move to the next group.

North Carolina’s COVID-19 data looks encouraging, which has previously allowed for loosened restrictions and new legislation to reopen schools.