Novant Health surprises team members with week of paid time off or cash award

Novant Health said this $40 million investment is one of multiple new incentives the health care system has introduced to support frontline workers and team members.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health announced a reward Thursday morning that gives each full-time team member the option of receiving an additional week of paid time off (PTO) or an equivalent cash award.

The announcement came during a weekly, systemwide town hall, led by Novant Health President and CEO Carl S. Armato.

In a new release, Novant Health said this $40 million investment is one of multiple new incentives the health care system has introduced to support frontline workers and team members during this pandemic.

“The pandemic has highlighted our commitment to our people credo, which states that our business is the care of all people, starting with our team members,” Armato said. “We recognize that we must care for our team members first so that they are able to care for others, and I am proud we are able to extend this surprise reward to them.”

The hospital system said all Novant Health team members, assistant director level and below are eligible, and part-time workers will receive an additional 24 hours of PTO or the cash equivalent.

“These town halls were designed to be a two-way conversation. I hope today’s surprise announcement demonstrates to all team members that, ‘We hear you, we value you, and we are here to support you,’” Armato added. “From the team member who had to take off an unexpected week to home-school their child — to the team member who took a week off to recover from illness but didn’t get to see the family they wanted — all team members should have needed time to prioritize their well-being and focus on self-care.”

