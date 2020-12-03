GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools has canceled all out of state travel, according to an announcement on Colfax Elementary School's Facebook page.

The post said the district made the decision after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

The elementary school said the cancellation includes a fifth grade trip to Williamsburg in April.

School leaders said they anticipate the travel ban to last until the end of the school year.

The school said it will work to refund money that has already been paid, but can't guarantee all money to be refundable.

WFMY News 2 reached out to the district Wednesday night. A representative said it will be addressed Thursday.

RELATED: Guilford County Schools releases coronavirus response plan

The school district held a news conference Wednesday about the contingency plan in place moving forward while school leaders monitor the coronavirus.

"We hope the coronavirus doesn’t impact Guilford County and our schools however we know that that thought would be short-sighted," GCS Chief of Student Services Dr. Wanda Legrand said.

Guilford County Schools' plan consists of four phases.

RELATED: Winston-Salem/Forsyth Co. Schools cancels field trips to minimize exposure to coronavirus

Right now, we're in phase one, which is a proactive and preventative phase.

"We purchased several large quantities of hand soap, paper towels, and dispensers," Dr. Legrand explained. "We also purchased disinfecting wipes, we've produced fact sheets and communicated with parents and principals."

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.