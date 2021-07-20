Randolph County school board votes to not require masks in schools

Currently, the North Carolina mask mandate still applies to schools.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County school board members voted to get rid of a mask requirement in schools. The vote was unanimous at a meeting Monday night.

The resolution means masks will be optional for students and staff, even for those who are not vaccinated, for the upcoming school year.

The board agreed it was up to individuals to decide if they wanted to wear a mask.

“Failure to wear a mask will not be considered a violation of board policy or school rules. All students, staff, and community members are asked to make their own decisions respecting their personal health and whether to wear a mask. Any harassment, discrimination, or bullying on a person’s decision to wear or not wear a mask will not be tolerated," a board member read from the new resolution during the meeting.

CDC guidelines currently recommend anyone who is not vaccinated should wear a mask.

