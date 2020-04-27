RALEIGH, N.C. — A leader of the ReOpen NC group revealed in a Facebook post that she tested positive for coronavirus, according to WNCN in Raleigh.

Audrey Whitlock posted to the ReOpen NC Facebook page on Sunday that her two-week quarantine was ending. She said she was "an asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patient."

Whitlock is one of the administrators of the ReOpen NC Facebook page. The group has organized two protests in downtown Raleigh. They want Gov. Roy Cooper to lift the stay-at-home order.

Whitlock said the restrictions amid the pandemic violate her First Amendment rights as well as her 5th and 14th Amendment rights.

"I have been forced to quarantine in my home for 2 weeks," she wrote on her social media page. "I have been told not to participate in public or private accommodations as requested by the government, and therefore denied my 1st amendment right of freedom of religion."

RELATED: Gov. Cooper unveils 3-part plan to reopen state, extends stay-at-home order through May 8

She went on to say, “It has been insinuated by others that if I go out, I could be arrested for denying a quarantine order.”

She wrote that an arrest in that situation would violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.

ReOpen NC said it would hold rallies in Raleigh every Tuesday until restrictions are lifted. Gov. Cooper extended the stay-at-home order until May 8.

More than 9,000 people have gotten coronavirus and over 300 people have died, according to the most recent numbers from the Department of Health and Human Services.

RELATED: Triad 'Stay Home NC' organizer said 'Reopen NC' protest was scary to watch

RELATED: North Carolina schools to close for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, remote learning will continue