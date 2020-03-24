With people being told to stay inside and restaurants being ordered to close and use drive-thru or cubrside pickup only, the dining industry has had to make some big changes during this coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a list of restaurant chains that are offering deals to make feeding families a little easier during this challenging time.

Burger King

Burger King is doing its part to help struggling families amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Business Insider reports the fast food chain will be giving away two free kids meals with any purchase made through the Burger King app beginning the week of March 23.

"There's a tremendous impact on children, as a result of all the school closures," Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil told Business Insider. "It's one of the hardest hit groups of Americans, because they rely so significantly on school, for lunch ... Monday through Friday, for the better part of the year."

The promotion will be available nationwide and will continue for a limited time while supplies last.

Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory, like many other restaurants, is still open for carry-out orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant is accepting delivery, to-go and curbside pickup orders placed through DoorDash and on theheesecakefactory.com.

When customers order through the website and get at least $30 worth of food, they will get a free slice of cheesecake with the promo code FREESLICE.

The promotion is good through April 16.

DoorDash is also offering free delivery from Cheesecake Factory with orders over $15.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is offering a month of free kids meals to help families.

Through the end of April, guests can enjoy a free kids' combo with the purchase of a medium or large sub by showing a coupon at the register or mentioning it on the phone.

Guests can also download a printable activity sheet for their kids. To download the coupon and activity sheet, click here.

Firehouse Subs kids' combos include a choice of a grilled cheese sandwich, small meatball sub, turkey and provolone sub, or ham and provolone sub, along with a 12-ounce fountain drink or carton of milk, dessert and a kid-sized fire hat.

This offer is valid March 23 through April 30 at participating U.S. Firehouse Subs locations.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is bringing back its famous "buy one, take one" deal at a time when people need it most.

For $12.99, you get to choose two classic entrées, your choice of soup or salad and breadsticks. The second entrée is free.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

