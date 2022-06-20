Governor Roy Cooper tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) announced Monday that he tested posted for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC) tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday. His press secretary said the governor has mild symptoms and is receiving treatment.

"I'm feeling fine. Thanks for vaccinations and boosters, my symptoms are very mild," Cooper said in a statement.

The governor is fully vaccinated against coronavirus and received two booster shots. His office said he's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral pill used to treat COVID-19 patients who have mild to moderate symptoms and early after their diagnosis

Cooper will work from home this week and follow CDC guidelines on isolation. The CDC recommends people who test positive for the virus isolate for at least five days. If their symptoms go away or are improving after day 5, they can end their isolation but should continue wearing a mask around others for five more days.

"Studies show that vaccinated and boosted people have milder symptoms when they become infected. Vaccines and booster shots remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19," the statement from the governor's office said.