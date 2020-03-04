TRINITY, N.C. — A Triad Sheetz employee has tested positive for COVID-19. Sheetz said the employee works at the Finch Farm Road location in Trinity.

The worker was last in the store on March 19. Sheetz said it wants to alert the community and they have released the following statement.

“Sheetz has been informed that an employee at our store location along Finch Farm Road in Trinity has tested positive for COVID-19. Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been focused on the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location is closed immediately and will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. Our gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned.

We are working with employees who may have had close contact with this employee. We are also following guidelines set by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, in addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. This location will not reopen until we have ensured that all steps have been taken to protect our community. Your safety is our top priority and that will continue to be our first thought as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis."

Statement from Nick Ruffner, PR Manager at Sheetz

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

