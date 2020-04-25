GREENSBORO, N.C. — State treasurer Dale Folwell beat the coronavirus after several days in intensive care.

Treasuring Folwell said he’s in the clear, but is dealing with what he calls the post virus cough, it can last a couple weeks after recovering the coronavirus.

Folwell tested positive in March and said he had no symptoms.

“I never had a fever or shortness of breath or any of the symptoms your viewers might be familiar with,” said Folwell.

Other than the cough, Folwell said he’s in good spirits.

He’s home now after spending 5 days in the emergency room.

“At about 2 a.m. I woke up from this deep sleep and I thought 'Dale you’ve got to get on with living or get on with dying',” Folwell said.

Folwell said he wouldn’t be where he is now if it weren’t for the inspirational Shawshank Redemption movie quote, grace, prayers and doctors who held his hand along the way.

“I know now there is a difference between being religious and spiritual and that helped me through that process,” Folwell said.

Folwell encourages other who are battling the virus to also tap into their spirituality.

"Prayer helps a lot, and don’t worry about anything else besides whats going on in your lungs,” Folwell said. “There’s a war going on in your lungs between the virus and your immune system. Focus on breathing.”

Folwell is working from home and has launched a new imitative to provide test kits for state corrections workers

