WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Right on the corner of Patterson Avenue and Fourth Street in Winston-Salem, Fair Witness sits empty.

Owner Blake Stewart, like many other business owners, tried to stay open for as long as he could before he had to close up shop indefinitely.

"For us, we spent 10 days operating as just a one in one out bottle shop and putting all proceeds to them [employees]," said Stewart.

The city's stay-at-home order was extended to May 7. The extension didn't come as a surprise to Stewart, but that doesn't necessarily make it easier.

"I do think it’s wise to continue to play it safe and it does hurt and it does become difficult especially for folks who don’t have a whole lot in savings," he said.

Stewart said right now there is money the business can live off of in savings, but that money won't last forever.

"That’s only going to pay out for so long so we’re just hoping like any other business we’re still around to be open and the other customers will still be there to support us and support our staff," he said.

The past few years have been a struggle for some businesses in Winston-Salem.

The closure of Business 40 for construction put a burden on many, and just as some were trying to regroup, the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing businesses to make difficult decisions.

Twin City Hive Coffee Lounge announced its closing on Facebook.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this post. I have decided not to reopen the shop," the owner wrote on the business's Facebook page.

"Make every purchase count. Now is the time to believe in small businesses," said owner Terry Miller.

Stewart agrees. He said now it's more important than ever to support small businesses.

"If we want to have them there when this all rolls through then it’s up to each and every one of us to kind of help support them," said Stewart.

