GREENSBORO, N.C. — We want to make sure you get the most urgent and latest information coming into the WFMY News 2 newsroom about the coronavirus.

You can text WFMY News 2 your questions and concerns and also keywords to get the latest updates.

TEXT TO GET REAL-TIME UPDATES

Text the keyword VIRUS to 336-379-5775 to get real-time updates. That includes a live blog with information coming in from the state, school districts, sporting events and entertainment and lots more.

TEXT FOR TESTING INFORMATION

Do you think you should be tested for the coronavirus? Text keyword TEST to 336-379-5775 to find out what steps you need to take to get tested.

TEXT TO GET CLOSINGS

You can text keyword CLOSINGS to 336-379-5775 to find out the latest business and church closings.

TEXT TO GET MEAL INFORMATION

Which schools are serving to-go meals? We got you covered. Text keyword MEALS to 336-379-5775 to find out more.

TEXT TO GET DIY

Concerns over coronavirus have people stocking up on hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, but you might have all the ingredients you need at home! Text keyword DIY to find out how to make your own hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

