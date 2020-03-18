GREENSBORO, N.C. — Think you might have coronavirus COVID-19?

Here’s a list of the top 10 things you should do to monitor your symptoms at home, according to the CDC.

If you have possible or confirmed COVID-19:

1. Stay home from work, school, and away from other public places. If you must go out, avoid using any kind of public transportation, ridesharing, or taxis.

2. Monitor your symptoms carefully. If your symptoms get worse, call your healthcare provider immediately.

3. Get rest and stay hydrated.

4. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider ahead of time and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19.

5. For medical emergencies, call 911 and notify the dispatch personnel that you have or may have COVID-19.

6. Cover your cough and sneezes.

7. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

8. As much as possible, stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Also, you should use a separate bathroom, if available. If you need to be around other people in or outside of the home, wear a facemask.

9. Avoid sharing personal items with other people in your household, like dishes, towels, and bedding

10. Clean all surfaces that are touched often, like counters, tabletops, and doorknobs. Use household cleaning sprays or wipes according to the label instructions.

SHOULD YOU GET TESTED?

If you develop symptoms and have recently traveled from an area with an ongoing spread of coronavirus COVID-19 stay at home and call your healthcare provider.

SCREENING CENTERS

HOW DOCTORS TEST FOR CORONAVIRUS

According to CDC, doctors are advised to do a swab of a patient's nose and throat, as well as collecting a sputum sample. The sample is then sent for lab testing.

SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS

According to the Centers for Disease Control, coronavirus patients have reported a mild to severe respiratory illness, with symptoms of cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

The CDC says those symptoms can appear within two days, or as long as 14 days after exposure.

HOW DOES THE VIRUS SPREAD?

The CDC says the COVID-19 coronavirus is believed to spread mainly from person-to-person, particularly between people in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced by coughing or sneezing. The CDC says those droplets be inhaled or end up in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby.

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.





