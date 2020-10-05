NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Now that North Carolina has officially entered phase one of its three-phase reopening plan, what factors will determine when we enter phase two?

There are four key factors in monitoring the spread of the virus (explained below), but health officials will also monitor the state's capacity for testing, tracing and personal protective equipment, according to several press releases, websites, and presentations released by the state.

Phase one began on Friday, May 8 at 5pm, and remains in place until Friday, May 22 at 5pm, according to Executive Order 138.

Governor Cooper has said that phase two is expected to begin two to three weeks after phase one, given that certain conditions are met.

However, an FAQ from the state says that “Phase 1 will be extended unless data shows the state is prepared to move to Phase 2.”

“Depending on state COVID-19 trends, restrictions may be lifted more slowly or some restrictions might have to be re-instated to ensure the health and safety of North Carolinians,” the FAQ adds.

The state’s COVID-19 website also notes that if infections spike or benchmark trends (explained below) move in the wrong direction, then the state may move to a previous phase.

According to state health information attributed to Governor Roy Cooper and Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, there are at least 4 important factors that state leaders are watching which will determine the state’s readiness to continue the reopening process.

One state website emphasizes that the first four metrics below, and the NCDHHS COVID-19 site emphasizes the first four, but lists all seven factors as informing the decision to continue easing restrictions: