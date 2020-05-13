GREENSBORO, N.C. — $1,200 can go a long way, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. But a Greensboro postal worker decided the best way to use her stimulus check was to celebrate the accomplishments of high school seniors on her mail route.

Angelena Smith wanted to congratulate the seniors since traditional graduations are being put on hold. So, she took her stimulus check and put $20 into cards for every senior on her route. Smith handed out 17 cards.

“It's worth it, to see because I have had not just the parents but the students themselves coming out to me," Smith said, "It's worth it to see their smiles, to see how happy I made them it’s totally, totally worth it.

