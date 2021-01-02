North Carolina has administered over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

The state was also recently ranked sixth in the country for total doses of vaccine administered, according to the CDC.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has officially administered more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. The state hit the milestone last Friday.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said it's important to make sure the vaccine is distributed efficiently across the state.

“I am so grateful to our vaccine partners across the state who continue working in innovative ways to make sure North Carolinians have a spot to take their shot," Cohen said. "It is incumbent on all of us to use the limited supply of vaccine we have as quickly and equitably as possible, finding new ways to meet people where they are."

NCDHHS said for the next three weeks, North Carolina will guarantee "baseline vaccine allocations" to all providers, with additional doses set aside to "ensure equitable access to underserved and rural communities."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recently ranked North Carolina sixth in the country for total doses of vaccine administered, according to NCDHHS.

Huge thanks to COVID-19 vaccine providers across NC for stepping up to meet this incredibly difficult task!⁰

NC is now:

- 6th in the US for total doses administered

- 12th for first doses given per 100k people

- 17th for total doses given per 100k peoplehttps://t.co/cLSM5dbYRB — Mandy Cohen (@SecMandyCohen) January 29, 2021

NCDHHS encourages North Carolinians to use the online tool Find My Vaccine Group to determine when they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

North Carolina has administered more than 99% of the first doses the state received, but just 41% of the second doses, according to state data. The rate is even lower for long-term care facilities where 10% of the second doses have been administered.