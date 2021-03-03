Cooper receives COVID-19 vaccine a day after he announces Group 3's eligibility

Cooper tweeted a photo of him getting the shot and said that this life-saving vaccine will help us beat this pandemic.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper just got his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

I’m proud to have received my first shot today and grateful for the health care workers who helped make it happen. This life-saving vaccine will help us beat this pandemic. I encourage all North Carolinians to get theirs when it’s their turn. - RC pic.twitter.com/rKvaq8HGqP — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 3, 2021

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced North Carolina will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments for all essential front-line workers starting Wednesday, March 3.

Starting Wednesday, pharmacies across North Carolina, in stores like Walgreens and Harris Teeter, actually have some appointments available, including some this week. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that the state was opening vaccine appointments to the remainder of Group 3 one week ahead of the previously announced date of March 10.

“The state and our providers continue to work extremely hard to get people vaccinated in a way that’s fast and fair,” Cooper said. “The third vaccine and improving vaccine supply will help us get more people vaccinated more quickly. Our essential front-line workers have remained on the job throughout this pandemic and I am grateful for their work.”