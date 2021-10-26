Guilford County Public Health now offering Moderna, Pfizer booster shots

The vaccine booster shots will be available at all Guilford County Division of Public Health community, mobile and health department locations for those eligible.

Guilford County Public Health announced Tuesday they’re currently offering Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to those who are eligible.

According to county officials, the vaccine booster doses will be available at all Guilford County Division of Public Health community, mobile and health department locations for those eligible.

Are you eligible?

Those eligible for a Moderna or Pfizer booster shot include people who were fully vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago who:

Are 65 or older

18 or older who: Live or work in a nursing or long-term care residential facility Live or work in a congregate living facility such as a homeless shelter, correctional facility, or dorm.

Have a medical condition that puts them at high risk for severe illness

Work in a high-risk profession such as in the health care field, or as a teacher, or first responder.

Officials said those eligible for a Johnson & Johnson booster shot include people 18 and older, who meet the criteria above and who were fully vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than 2 months ago.

Booster shots are available by appointment only.