Find out what vaccine group you're in

Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state will begin Phase 3 vaccines Feb. 24, giving priority to teachers. Here's when everyone else might be able to get their shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As health officials around the country work to vaccinate every American, North Carolina and South Carolina health officials have released a timeline for when residents can receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

WCNC Charlotte has compiled a list to show when you might be eligible to receive your vaccine.

NORTH CAROLINA

Group 1- Health Care Workers and Long-Term Care Staff and Residents (Active Group)

Health care settings include, but are not limited to, settings such as:

hospitals

long-term care facilities

outpatient clinics

vaccination sites

home health care

public health clinical services

emergency medical services

mortuaries

pharmacies

Health care workers with in-person patient contact can include but are not limited to:

Behavioral health providers

Blood banks workers

Chiropractors

Community health workers

Dental hygienists

Dentists

Dialysis centers

Diagnostic and therapeutic technicians

EMTs/paramedics

Environmental services staff

Food services staff

Front desk administrative staff

Health care trainees (e.g., medical students, pharmacy students, nursing students)

Home caregivers providing regular medical care to medically fragile children and adults

Home health aides and workers and direct support professionals

Hospice homes

Laboratory staff

Medical Interpreter

Morticians/funeral home staff

Nurses

Nursing aides, techs, and assistants

Nurse Practitioners

Optometrists

Personal care aides

Pharmacists

Pharmacy techs

Phlebotomists

Physicians

Physicians Assistants

Physical, occupational, and speech therapists

Podiatrists

Public health and emergency workers

Public health nurses

Respiratory techs

Syringe Exchange Providers

LONG-TERM CARE STAFF AND RESIDENTS include people and staff the following settings:

Adult care homes/assisted living

family care homes

group homes

skilled nursing facilities

mental health group homes

shared housing with two or more individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities receiving home and community-based services

continuing care retirements communities

in-patient hospice facilities

GROUP 2 - Older adults

Adults 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated in Group 2. There is no requirement to have certain qualifying chronic conditions.

We strongly recommend that vaccine providers prioritize people 75 years or older if local demand for vaccination is greater than vaccine supply. It is the responsibility of all vaccine providers to ensure equitable access to vaccines. This will mean taking intentional actions to reach and engage historically marginalized communities.

GROUP 3 - Front line Essential Workers

School and Child care workers are people who:

Must be in-person at your place of work, including staff who anticipate an imminent return to an in-person work setting.

Staff who are 65 and older are already eligible to receive the vaccine.

Child Care Centers

Pre-Kindergarten Programs

Head Start & Early Head Start Programs

Pre-School Programs

Family Child Care Homes

Traditional Public Schools

Charter Schools

Private/Non-Public Schools

Teachers

Teacher assistants

Student teachers

Owners, directors, supervisors

Bus and van drivers

Family support staff

Food service workers

Classroom support and administrative staff

Custodial and maintenance staff

Therapists and medical staff

Required on-site consultants

Teachers

Teacher assistants

Student and substitute teachers

Special education teachers and therapists

School and district administrators

School transportation drivers

Food service workers

School support staff (e.g., guidance counselors, social workers, speech language pathologists)

Custodial and maintenance staff

Media & IT specialists

School safety personnel

Librarians

School administrative staff

Instructional support staff

School Nurses (eligible in Group 1)

Frontline essential workers are people who:

Must be in-person at their place of work

Work in one of the eight essential sectors listed below*

Critical Manufacturing

Including for example:

Workers manufacturing medical supplies, medical equipment or PPE

Workers manufacturing products needed for food and agricultural supply chains

Education

Including for example:

College and university instructors and support staff

Essential Goods

Including for example:

Workers in stores that sell groceries and medicine

Food and Agriculture

Including for example:

Meat packing workers

Food processing workers

Farm workers

Migrant farm/fishery workers

Food distribution and supply chain workers

Restaurant workers

Government and Community Services

Including for example:

U.S. Postal Service and other shipping workers

Court workers

Elected officials

Clergy

Homeless shelter staff

Veterinarians, veterinarian staff and veterinarian students

Health Care and Public Health

Including for example:

Public health workers

Social workers

Public Safety

Including for example:

Firefighters and EMS

Law enforcement

Corrections workers

Security officers

Public agency workers responding to abuse and neglect

Transportation

Including for example:

Public transit workers

Division of Motor Vehicles workers

Transportation maintenance and repair technicians

Workers supporting highway infrastructure

GROUP 4 - Adults at High Risk for Exposure and Increased Risk of Severe Illness

This population includes anyone with conditions that have been identified by the CDC as increasing risk for severe COVID-19 illness. The CDC may update the list of high-risk conditions as scientists learn more about COVID-19. NCDHHS will update the list accordingly:

Asthma (moderate to severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cystic fibrosis

Dementia or other neurologic condition

Diabetes type 1 or 2

Down Syndrome

A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant

Liver disease, including hepatitis

Pulmonary fibrosis

Overweight or obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)

This population includes anyone who is living in congregate or close group living settings who is not already vaccinated due to age, medical condition or job function, including:

People experiencing homelessness or living in a homeless shelter

Correctional facility, such as jail or prison

SOUTH CAROLINA

Phase 1a and 65+

Individuals making appointments may need to present credentials to verify they qualify to receive vaccination under Phase 1a. This includes providing some proof (e.g., badge, card, license, personalized letter from employer, picture of license) of Phase 1a qualification when presenting for the vaccination.

Phase 1a mission-critical workers and individuals include:

70+ year olds, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions

65+ year olds, regardless of health status or preexisting conditions (Beginning Feb. 8)

Anesthesiology assistants, registered cardiovascular invasive specialists, and operating room staff

Athletic Trainers

American Sign Language (ASL) and other interpreters in healthcare facilities

Autopsy room staff, coroners, embalmers, and funeral home staff at risk of exposure to bodily fluids

Chiropractors

Dentists and dental hygienists and technicians

Dietary and food services staff in healthcare facilities

Environmental services staff in healthcare facilities

Harbor pilots

Home caregivers for children who have a tracheostomy, are ventilator-dependent or who have a Medically Complex Children's Waiver. The Medically Complex Children’s Waiver (MCC) is a statewide program to serve children who meet either Nursing Facility or Intermediate Care Facility-Intellectually Disabled level of care and medical criteria. Requires a medical provider’s signed attestation to confirm caregiver meets criteria.

Home health and hospice workers

Hospital transport personnel

Hospital inpatients 65 and older

Laboratory personnel and phlebotomists

Licensed dietitians

Long-Term Care Facility (LTCF) residents and staff

Medical assistants

Medical first responders (paid and volunteer): EMS; fire department and law enforcement personnel who provide emergency medical care

Nurses, nurse practitioners, and nurse’s aides/ assistants

Opticians and optometrists and assistants/ technicians

Persons providing medical care in correctional facilities and correctional officers

Pharmacists and pharmacy technicians

Physical and occupational therapists and assistants

Physicians, including medical house staff (i.e., interns, residents, fellows), and physician assistants

Podiatrists

Public health healthcare workers who are frequently interacting with persons with potential COVID-19 infection

Radiology technicians

Respiratory care practitioners, such as respiratory therapists

Speech language pathologists and assistants and audiologists

State/local government employees and their contractors who are mission-critical for maintaining operations of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in SC

Students and interns of the above categories

Phase 1b

Anyone aged 55 and up

People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease People aged 16-54 with one or more of the following high-risk medical conditions: Cancer (current, not a history of cancer), chronic kidney disease (any stage), chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI >30), pregnancy, sickle cell disease. People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely

Frontline workers with increased occupational risk Frontline workers with increased occupational risk are people who: Must be in-person at their place of work, and Perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment Examples of frontline workers include but are not limited to school staff and daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, law enforcement officers, etc.

Individuals at increased risk in settings where people are living and working in close contact Residents and workers in group home settings for the mentally or physically disabled or those with behavioral or substance abuse conditions Workers and residents in homeless shelters Workers and residents in community training homes State and local correctional facility staff with direct inmate contact Correctional and immigration detention facility inmates Migrant farmworkers living in shared housing or reliant on shared transportation

All workers in healthcare and community health settings who have routine, direct patient contact and were not vaccinated in Phase 1a

Phase 1c

Anyone aged 45 and up

Essential workers This group includes those who work in essential job categories as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) who are not included in Phase 1b because they do not have frequent, close contact with others in the work environment (examples may include construction workers, delivery drivers, utility workers, etc. who do not have frequent, close and ongoing contact with others)



Phase 2

All South Carolinians aged 16 and up

Estimated Population of Phase 2: Remaining population not already vaccinated

South Carolina’s phased approach to its COVID-19 vaccine rollout recognizes the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 increases with age and people with certain medical conditions and occupations are at higher risk of exposure to the virus. Because of this, South Carolina will continue to move phase by phase, based on risk level, with the goal of vaccinating every South Carolinian who wishes to receive a vaccine by this summer.