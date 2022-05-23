Forsyth Public Health Department offering Pfizer COVID booster for kids ages 5 to 11

Forsyth Public Health announced the boosters will be available to kids only if it’s been five months since the child’s second shot.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth Public Health Department will begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for ages 5-11 starting Monday, May 23.

Forsyth Public Health announced the boosters will be available to kids only if it’s been five months since the child’s second shot. The Pfizer booster is currently the only brand available to children.

Anyone 18 and over can receive a booster if it’s been five months since their Moderna primary series and two months since their single shot of Johnson and Johnson.

An additional booster dose is available for certain immunocompromised individuals and people over 50 who received an initial booster dose at least 4 months ago.

Pfizer announced Monday that three doses of its COVID-19 vaccine offer strong protection for children under 5. The company plans to give that data to U.S. regulators this week in a step toward letting the youngest kids get the shots.

While COVID-19 generally isn’t as dangerous to youngsters as to adults, some children do become severely ill or even die. However, the omicron variant hit children especially hard, with those under 5 hospitalized at higher rates than at the peak of the previous delta surge.

COVID vaccinations are available for everyone ages 5 and up. Click here to schedule an appointment.

Vaccinations take place at the Forsyth County Health Department located on 799 North Highland Avenue.