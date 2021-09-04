You can soon get a COVID shot at Publix in North Carolina

This is the first time the company has offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments in North Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, April 12, at 7 a.m. the online appointment reservation system will open for Moderna COVID-19 vaccination appointments at select North Carolina Publix Pharmacy locations.

Although individuals ages 16 and older are eligible in all three states, the Moderna vaccine is only authorized for those 18 years of age and older.

North Carolina locations

Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine at select stores in the following North Carolina counties, while supplies last: Buncombe, Cabarrus, Catawba, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Haywood, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Wake and Watauga. View a full list of North Carolina pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID‑19 vaccine.

Costs and insurance