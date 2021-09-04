You can soon get a COVID shot at Publix in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Monday, April 12, at 7 a.m. the online appointment reservation system will open for Moderna COVID-19 vaccination appointments at select North Carolina Publix Pharmacy locations.
This is the first time the company has offered COVID-19 vaccination appointments in North Carolina.
Although individuals ages 16 and older are eligible in all three states, the Moderna vaccine is only authorized for those 18 years of age and older.
North Carolina locations
Publix pharmacies will administer the vaccine at select stores in the following North Carolina counties, while supplies last: Buncombe, Cabarrus, Catawba, Forsyth, Gaston, Guilford, Haywood, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Wake and Watauga. View a full list of North Carolina pharmacies offering appointments for the COVID‑19 vaccine.
Costs and insurance
Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.