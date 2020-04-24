WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Health has announced furloughs for leadership and administrative employees due to the coronavirus.

CEO of Wake Forest Baptist Health and Dean of Wake Forest School of Medicine Dr. Julie Freischlag said many leaders and administrative personnel will begin unpaid time off through a limited furlough starting May.

“This plan is specifically designed to minimize the effect on our patients, patient care and frontline clinical staff as we focus resources,” said Freischlag.

Freischlag said despite challenges, Wake Forest Baptist is already planning for recovery and to return to their previous state in the weeks and months ahead.

“As we move forward with these necessary steps, a primary goal is to protect our employees to the greatest extent possible,” she said.

The medical center said they have carefully designed the furlough plan to provide some continuous income and benefits, even if hours drop below what is normally required for benefits.

Freischlag said the health system has proactively taken measures in the past month to limit expenses by eliminating business travel, delaying non-essential purchases and releasing contract and freelance personnel.

“The coronavirus has completely strained our economy as it has health care systems like ours across the country…(which) has brought financial burden to our organization,” she said.

OTHER STORIES

Friday coronavirus updates: Gov. Cooper expected to make announcement on schools today

Elderly couple battles coronavirus together after outbreak in their Guilford County nursing home

Lysol issues warning that disinfectants should not be injected or ingested into human body to treat coronavirus

Gov. Cooper announces 3-part plan to reopen state, extends stay-at-home order through May 8



FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.