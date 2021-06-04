Walt Disney World guests can remove masks for outdoor photos starting April 8

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is making a slight change to its face-covering policy during the COVID-19 pandemic operation of its theme parks.
According to Disney's website, starting April 8, guests will be allowed to temporarily remove their masks while taking photos outdoors.
But you'll need to remain stationary and be sure to keep an "appropriate" physical distance while snapping shots.
The theme park requires anyone age 2 and older to wear a face-covering while on property, even if you've received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Other exceptions for mask removal are while dining, swimming, or actively eating or drinking in the parks. All exceptions also come with the requirement you remain stationary and socially distant from others.
Masks considered appropriate by Disney must:
- Be made with at least two layers of breathable material
- Fully cover your nose and mouth
- Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of your face
- Be secured with ties or ear loops
Neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, masks with valves and masks with holes or mesh material are not accepted by Walt Disney World.
For more information on the theme park's COVID-19 guidelines click here.
What other people are reading right now:
- Piney Point latest: Army Corps of Engineers on-site to help pump water out of the retention pond
- Sore arm after the COVID-19 shot? Here's what it means.
- Florida Democrats demand Rep. Matt Gaetz resign amid FBI probe
- Gov. DeSantis rejects request to have felony charges dropped in voter hacking case
- Piney Point wastewater breach: So, what's in the water?
- Strong demand from younger people as vaccine eligibility age drops to 16
- Gator mating season is upon us: Here's what you need to know
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter