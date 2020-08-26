Coronavirus
Watch Live | Gov. Cooper gives update on COVID-19 and budget proposal
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper will give an update on the latest state COVID-19 numbers.
He’s also expected to talk about the state’s budget proposal during the news conference Wednesday afternoon. The news conference is expected to begin around 3:00 p.m.