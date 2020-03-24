GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Cooper has issued a new executive order now banning mass gathering of 50 people or more.

He has also issued for some businesses including hair/nail salons, gyms, and spas to close by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25.

Here's a list of what will close by the Wednesday deadline:

Bingo Parlors, including Bingo sites operated by charitable organizations

Bowling Alleys

Indoor Exercise Facilities (e.g. gyms, yoga studios, martial arts facilities, indoor trampoline and rock-climbing facilities)

Health Clubs

Indoor Pools

Live Performance Venues

Movie Theaters

Skating Rinks

Spas/Massage spas

Sweepstakes Lounges

Video game arcades

Barber Shops

Beauty Salons (including waxing and hair removal centers)

Hair Salons

Nail Salons/Manicure/Pedicure Providers

Tattoo Parlors

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus.

