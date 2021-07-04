Where to get tested for COVID-19 in High Point | List of open, closed locations

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Guilford County Department of Public Health is closing some COVID-19 testing sites in High Point. However, there are still other sites open conducting COVID-19 testing.

Health leaders said the COVID-19 testing site located at 501 East Green Drive, High Point will close after Saturday. The site is closing because the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is not extending its contract with ETruenorth for testing in North Carolina.