Where to get tested for COVID-19 in High Point | List of open, closed locations

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Guilford County Department of Public Health is closing some COVID-19 testing sites in High Point. However, there are still other sites open conducting COVID-19 testing.
Health leaders said the COVID-19 testing site located at 501 East Green Drive, High Point will close after Saturday. The site is closing because the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is not extending its contract with ETruenorth for testing in North Carolina.
Here’s a list of open COVID-19 testing sites in Guilford County:
Free Testing:
- Express Test NC: 2025 College Rd A, High Point, NC 27260
- Piedmont Hall: 2409 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27403
Clinic Testing:
- AFC Urgent Care, High Point: 1231 Eastchester Dr, STE 120, High Point, NC 27265
- FastMed Urgent Care, North Main: 2101 N Main St, High Point, NC 27262
- FastMed Urgent Care, Skeet Club: 1589 Skeet Club Rd, Suite 155, High Point, NC 27265
Drive-Thru Testing:
- Bethany Medical at High Point: 302 Lindsay Street, High Point, NC 27262
- CVS COVID-19 Test Site: 124 Montlieu Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
- Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market: 4102 Precision Way, High Point NC 27265
To find additional testing locations in North Carolina visit COVID NCDHHS.
You can schedule a testing appointment at the Guilford County High Point clinic before the clinic ceases operation at healthyguilford.com