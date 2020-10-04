Whole Man Ministries announced they are feeding the community through Drive-Thru Grab and Go meals, Friday afternoon.

The nonprofit located in Winston-Salem is providing the catered meals from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. this Friday.

“We will also give out Amazon boxes with household goods as supplies last,” wrote Whole Man Ministries in an email. “Many have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and have an immediate need to survive.”

The ministry said they intend to not let any child “go to bed hungry,” and are expecting over 300 people to partake in the event.

“We are in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank, Love Out Loud, The Ministers Council and Amazon,” said Whole Man Ministries.

Visit the ministry's website for more information.

