WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The City of Winston-Salem has issued a stay-at-home order. Mayor Allen Joines is ordering all those who live in the city to stay home effective by Friday at 5:00 p.m.

The order exempts essential businesses and services and lists the circumstances under which residents may venture out of their homes.

The order means all individuals currently living within the City of Winston-Salem are restricted to stay at their place of residence. However, you can leave your home only for essential activities, essential governmental functions, to operate essential business. You must also comply with Social Distancing while leaving the home for all essential activities, functions, and business.

It also prohibits all public and private gatherings of more than 10 people.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

