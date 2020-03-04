GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s messages of thankfulness and of hope that’s truly warming the hearts and spirits of those who need it the most.

That includes the Cone Health workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight. On Thursday, the workers were greeted with messages of love as they started their day.

The uplifting messages read, “You are brave,” “You are strong,” “You are loved.” The words were written in sidewalk chalk outside the employee entrance to the hospital.

RELATED: Joy 2 You: Sharing the good news in a time of uncertainty

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

