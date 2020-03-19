GREENSBORO, N.C. — Daycare preps in Greensboro go far beyond hand washing and sanitizer.

Some are going as far as keeping parents in the lobby to pick up their kids, to prevent outside germs from getting in.

"We still got to take care of the family that has to work," said Deloris Jackson, who owns CJ's Childcare in Greensboro.

CJ's Childcare is just one of many keeping their doors open, and extra cleaning supplies on hand to keep kids healthy.

They're doing just more than washing hands and stocking up on sanitizer.

"We are actually bleaching down the place throughout the day every day throughout the day," said Jackson, "Then we're going to start next week closing down on Friday at 3 so we can thoroughly clean everything."

Similar procedures are in place across town at Stay and Play on Friendly Avenue.

"We're stepping it up making sure every child that walks in and washes their hands, any toy that we see the child that puts it by their mouth or nose we immediately pick that up," said co-owner Karen Root

The people taking care of kids are not the only ones taking extra precautions.

Now added to the list of higher-risk are those expecting a child, like Sarah Hobbs.

"It's scary not knowing especially because you're trying to protect a life you're bringing into this world," said Hobbs.

Her baby girl is due in July, so now, she's taking extra measures to make sure she stays healthy.

"Now I'm not even going to the grocery store, I'm letting my husband go and when he gets home he washes his hands and everything like that because I don't even want to go out unless absolutely necessary," she said.

Daycare centers say they plan to stay open as long as possible. They'll close only if they're forced to, or if business slows down.

