North Carolina providers prepare to give Pfizer COVID-19 immunizations to kids ages 5-11 years old

According to the North Carolina Dept. of Health and Human Services, once the FDA and CDC give approval, vaccinations could begin soon after November 3rd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hospitals, health departments, and pediatricians in the Triad are preparing to administer the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine to children 5-11 years old. The vaccine will be rolled out in three different "waves" by the federal government.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) sent a letter to pediatric COVID-19 vaccination providers asking if they would like to be part of 'Wave 1' of immunizations for children ages 5-11 years old. This included family COVID-19 vaccination centers or a mass vaccination site, local health departments, or "highly engaged providers with a high pediatric vaccine administration rate." Providers were expected to respond by Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health says it will be part of Wave 1. According to NCDHHS, FCDPH is expected to receive 3900 doses. Several Guilford County locations were also sent the letter, including the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services. You can view a full list of the locations that were sent the letter here.

"We will begin administering pediatric COVID vaccinations as soon as we receive guidance to do so from the NCDHHS," said Kenya Smith Godette, a spokesperson for the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services. "We are currently in the final planning phase to adequately accommodate this new vaccine group. More information will be made available in the coming weeks."

Other active COVID-19 vaccine providers will be given the opportunity this week to request pediatric vaccines in Waves 2 and 3.

The pediatric Pfizer vaccine will need approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory committee and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA's committee will review Pfizer's pediatric vaccine for 5-11-year-olds on October 26. NCDHHS said vaccine will not be shipped until the FDA grants Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). After the EAU approval, the vaccine cannot be administered until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also makes its recommendation and is accepted by the CDC director. The CDC's advisory committee is expected to meet on November 2 and 3.