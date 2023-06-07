'God has allowed me to turn that pain into purpose' | Ahmaud Arbery's mother hopes to help other young Black men and boys with their mental health

ATLANTA — Before being murdered in 2020, Ahmaud Arbery's mom said her son struggled with his mental health. Now, she's on a mission to help other young Black men and boys like Ahmaud.
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud's mother, has a memorial room at her home with pictures of her son looking down.
“I still have my bad days," Cooper-Jones said, adding later, "Ahmaud was love. He was witty. Ahmaud loved to make you laugh."
The heartbreak is still raw for Cooper-Jones more than three years after her son's murder.
It turns out Ahmaud was a lot like many of us.
“A lot of you probably didn’t know this when we were going through all the trials and all the press, but Ahmaud was having some mental health challenges. He chose running as his therapy," Cooper-Jones said.
Ahmaud lost his life while out running. The three men who chased him through a Brunswick neighborhood were convicted of his murder in both state and federal trials. This became Georgia's first federal hate crimes conviction.
“I think it’s very important the foundation brings those resources to Black boys. Obviously, boys who look like Ahmaud and are having the same challenges Ahmaud was having," Cooper-Jones said.
Ahmaud's mother said he was known for his smile and generosity, and soon, more young Black men will also get to have a smile on their faces in his honor.
“I'm looking forward to actually pitching the foundation to a local metro Atlanta school district in the area about coming in and giving some resources as far as for mental health, tutoring, and mentoring to some of the guys," Cooper-Jones said.
Cooper-Jones hopes to kick off the program in a local school district in August and take the boys on a retreat in 2024.
“I lost Ahmaud in a very tragic situation, but God has allowed me to turn that pain into purpose," Cooper-Jones said. "Ahmaud would be pleased. If Ahmaud met a man with no shirt, he would leave with Ahmaud’s shirt. Ahmaud was a giver.”
Ahmaud's legacy of giving continues as his mother hopes to make a difference in the lives of young men who look like her son.
Cooper-Jones started the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation after her son's death.
July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month. The National Alliance on Mental Health reports many people of color struggle with their mental health each year, with multiracial, American Indian and Black adults being the most affected.