Health officials prohibit church from holding in-person gatherings after more than 120 COVID-19 cases linked to convocation event

The order put in place is a tool available to Public Health to use to further prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health issued an Abatement of Imminent Hazard Order, which prohibits all in-person gatherings at United House of Prayer for All People to be canceled until at least November 5.

Health officials said more than 120 people who attended the convocation events from October 4 until October 11 tested positive for COVID-19. It is also linked to three deaths, seven hospitalizations. There are now two related senior living outbreaks: 14 cases at Madison Saints Paradise South, two at White Oak.

