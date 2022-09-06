Free monkeypox vaccine available at Cone Health pop-up clinic

The pop-up clinic will be at the Triad Health Project's Higher Ground Day Center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The joint Cone Health/Triad Health Project pop-up vaccination clinic will provide vaccinations to those at risk for monkeypox.

The clinic will be Friday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Triad Health Project's Higher Ground Day Center.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reports that there are more than 375 cases of the skin disease in the state.

The no-cost vaccine is for the people 18 years and older who meet the following DHHS criteria:

Close contact with someone with monkeypox within the last two weeks.

Gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days:

A medical history that includes testing or concern about a possibly sexually transmitted infection

Engaged in HIV prevention, including a prescription for PrEP

Having multiple possible exposures through sex

Monkeypox symptoms include fever, swollen lymph nodes, and a painful rash that forms blisters before crusting over. While others have caught the disease, it is mostly appearing in people meeting the above criteria.